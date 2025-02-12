KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — On February 10, 2025, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred in district of Kota Marudu, Sabah. Given the region’s susceptibility to seismic activities, it is imperative for people in Sabah to be well-informed especially in the northern and western region of Sabah and prepared to ensure personal safety and protect property.

Understanding earthquakes in Sabah

Why Sabah is prone to earthquakes? Sabah, particularly the northern and western regions, has experienced multiple seismic events over the years. While Malaysia is generally considered geologically stable compared to other Southeast Asian nations, Sabah remains an exception due to several key factors. Below are the primary reasons why earthquakes occur in Sabah:

1. Proximity to tectonic plate boundaries

Sabah is located near two major tectonic plate boundaries:

The Eurasian Plate and Philippine Sea Plate Boundary

The Indo-Australian Plate and Eurasian Plate Boundary

These plate boundaries are active zones where seismic activity frequently occurs due to tectonic movements, including subduction, collision and faulting. Although Sabah is not directly on these boundaries, its proximity makes it susceptible to stress and energy transfer from seismic events occurring in these areas.

Sabah is located near the boundaries of the Eurasian and Philippine Sea Plates. — The Borneo Post pic

2. Regional subduction zones

Sabah is influenced by two major subduction zones:

The Manila Trench (West of the Philippines)

The Sulu Trench and Celebes Sea Subduction Zone (South of Sabah)

These subduction zones result from the Philippine Sea Plate moving underneath the Eurasian Plate and the Indo-Australian Plate pushing against the Eurasian Plate. As these plates interact, stress accumulates, which can cause earthquakes in nearby regions, including Sabah.

3. Local fault lines in Sabah

Sabah has multiple active fault lines that contribute to its earthquake activity. Some notable fault systems include:

The Crocker Fault System — Runs through the western part of Sabah, including Kota Kinabalu, Ranau and Tambunan.

The Mensaban Fault — Located near Ranau and was responsible for the 2015 magnitude 5.9 earthquake.

The Tarakan Basin Fault System — Extends into eastern Sabah and contributes to seismic activity.

These fault lines accumulate tectonic stress over time, and when released, they cause earthquakes.

4. Stress accumulation from nearby seismic activity

Seismic events in neighbouring regions, such as the Philippines and Indonesia, can have an indirect impact on Sabah. When a large earthquake occurs near these regions, the stress from shifting plates may redistribute to weaker fault zones in Sabah, triggering localized earthquakes.

For example: The 2015 Sabah Earthquake (5.9 magnitude in Ranau) was believed to be influenced by regional tectonic stress from both the Manila Trench and the active faults in the Crocker Range.

5. Active volcanic and seismic zones in nearby regions

Sabah is geographically close to the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active regions in the world. Although Sabah itself does not have active volcanoes, nearby regions such as the Philippines and Indonesia have many active volcanic systems that contribute to geological instability.

Volcanic eruptions, underground magma movement, and associated seismic activities in these regions can sometimes affect Sabah due to shared geological structures.

6. Weak geological formations

Some areas in Sabah, such as Kundasang and some of the Crocker Ranger areas in Ranau district are composed of young and weak sedimentary rock formations. These formations are more prone to shifting and collapsing when subjected to tectonic stress, increasing the likelihood of earthquakes and landslides.

Additionally, the loose soil and fractured bedrock in these areas make them vulnerable to ground shaking, amplifying the impact of seismic events.

Historical seismic events in Sabah

In 2015, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Ranau, causing significant damage and fatalities. The tremors were felt in various parts of Sabah, including Kota Marudu. More recently, in March 2020, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 was reported in the waters off Kota Marudu. These events underscore the importance of preparedness and awareness among residents.

Immediate actions during an earthquake

1. If indoors:

Drop, cover, and hold on: Drop to your hands and knees to prevent being knocked over. Cover your head and neck with your arms and seek shelter under a sturdy table or desk. Hold on to your shelter until the shaking stops.

Stay away from windows and heavy objects: Move away from glass, windows, outside doors, walls, and anything that could fall, such as lighting fixtures or furniture.

Do not use elevators: Elevators may become inoperative or unsafe during an earthquake.

2. If outdoors:

Move to an open area: Find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires. Once in the open, stay there until the shaking stops.

Avoid coastal areas: If you are near the coast, be aware of the potential for tsunamis. Move to higher ground immediately if you feel strong shaking.

3. If Driving:

Pull over safely: Stop as quickly as safety permits and stay in the vehicle. Avoid stopping under overpasses, bridges, or near buildings, trees, or utility wires.

Proceed with caution: Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution, avoiding roads, bridges, or ramps that might have been damaged.

Post-earthquake safety measures

Check for injuries: Examine yourself and those around you for injuries. Provide first aid where necessary and seek emergency medical attention for serious injuries.

Inspect utilities: Check for gas leaks by smell and sound; if you suspect a leak, turn off the gas, open windows, and leave the building. Do not use electrical switches or open flames until you’re sure there are no gas leaks.

Stay informed: Listen to battery-operated radios or televisions for emergency updates and instructions.

Be prepared for aftershocks: These secondary shocks can cause additional damage. Be ready to drop, cover, and hold on if they occur.

Avoid damaged areas: Stay away from damaged buildings and structures.

Communicate wisely: Use your phone only for emergency calls to keep lines open for emergency communications.

Protecting your property

Conduct a home hazard hunt: Identify and fix potential hazards in your home, such as securing heavy furniture, appliances and electronics.

Review insurance policies: Ensure that your property insurance covers earthquake damage.

Strengthen your home: If you own your home, consider retrofitting it to better withstand seismic activity.

Create a disaster kit: Assemble a kit with essential items such as water, non-perishable food, flashlight, batteries, first aid supplies, medications, important documents, and other necessities.

Community preparedness

Participate in drills: Engage in community earthquake drills to practice and reinforce safety measures.

Stay connected: Join local community groups or networks to receive timely information and support during emergencies.

Educate your family: Ensure all family members, including children, are aware of earthquake safety protocols.

In conclusion, while earthquakes cannot be predicted, being prepared can significantly reduce the risk of injury and property damage. Sabahans are encouraged to stay informed, remain vigilant, and take proactive steps to ensure their safety and the safety of their loved ones. — The Borneo Post