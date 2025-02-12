KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A six-year-old boy was injured after being bitten by a python while using the toilet at his home in Saujana Melawati, Ampang, yesterday.

According to Berita Harian, the incident happened at around 11am when the boy, identified as Hadi, entered the master bedroom’s bathroom in the four-storey residence.

His mother, Adibah Aziz, said he was bitten as he lifted the toilet seat.

“I was cooking in the kitchen when I heard him scream and saw him run out of the room, bleeding,” she was quoted as saying.

“He told me he was bitten by a snake, so I rushed to get help from neighbours, who quickly called an ambulance and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

“At the time, only Hadi, my one-year-old child, and I were at home.”

Hadi was taken to Hospital Ampang, where he was admitted for further treatment.

“He suffered bite wounds on his inner thigh and hand, but thankfully, doctors said he is in stable condition,” Adibah said.

She added that snakes were commonly found in the area due to its proximity to Zoo Negara and surrounding forests, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Gombak District APM said they were alerted at 12.45pm and deployed a team of four officers, who captured the python and took it back to their headquarters.