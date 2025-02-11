KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring her child in front of a supermarket in Jejawi in Arau, Perlis yesterday.

The 37-year-old suspect, who works as a canteen worker, was detained in Mata Ayer after a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording from the supermarket went viral, according to a report published by Buletin TV3.

The footage allegedly showed the suspect hitting her child, causing the child to fall and hit the edge of a bench outside the supermarket.

Arau district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said a report was lodged by a member of the public regarding the incident, which was captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media.

“The viral video shows the suspect striking the back of a young girl’s head, causing her to hit the edge of a bench and bleed.

“The incident is believed to have taken place on the sidewalk in front of a supermarket in Jejawi, Arau. The suspect will be brought to court for a remand order to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the four-year-old child suffered a wound on her right eyebrow and has since received medical treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Yesterday, a video circulated on social media showing a woman venting her anger on a young girl, believed to be her daughter, in front of a supermarket in Jejawi, Arau.

The footage captured the woman yanking the child’s hand before striking her, causing the child to fall and hit her head on the edge of a bench, resulting in injuries.