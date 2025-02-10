PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is expected to join PKR, though he may take a brief hiatus from politics before that, according to a reliable source.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the source also revealed that Tengku Zaful is likely to resign from Umno before his tenure as a senator concludes at the end of the year. He is presently in his second term in the Dewan Negara and serves as the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

“Tengku Zafrul wants to take a short break before fully committing to PKR, but there has been a push from PKR to make him join right away after leaving Umno,” the source was quoted as saying.

Another source indicated that Tengku Zafrul might join the party after the conclusion of the ongoing parliamentary session.

“Certain leaders within the party had instructed him to join the party immediately and perhaps contest in the party polls as well,” the source told FMT. PKR will hold elections for its division and central committee leadership in April and May.

Yesterday, in a Bernama report, Tengku Zafrul said that any decision he makes regarding his membership in any party will first be discussed with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.