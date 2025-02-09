BANTING, Feb 9 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the state-level Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration held in Jenjarom yesterday.

Their Royal Highnesses arrived at the Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Temple at 8.32pm, where they were greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and state Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

In his speech, Amirudin highlighted that the state-level CNY celebration exemplifies the harmony among the people of Selangor under the leadership of Sultan Sharafuddin.

He also expressed his support for His Highness’ firm stance against the proposal to create guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim festive celebrations.

“We are grateful for the Sultan’s statement this evening that there is no need for such guidelines, particularly in Selangor.

“This is not merely about mutual compromise but a reflection of Selangor’s unity and understanding, regardless of religion, race, or heritage. Diversity has long been embraced here, and we take pride in being a dignified society that confidently upholds our respective beliefs,” he emphasised.

In a Facebook post by the Selangor Royal Office yesterday evening, Sultan Sharafuddin firmly expressed his disagreement with the proposal to introduce guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim festive celebrations, particularly in the state.

He stated that as a multicultural country, Malaysia must never compromise on religious tolerance.

Meanwhile, Amirudin announced that the Selangor State Executive Council has identified a new site and approved the application for the construction of Sekolah Menengah Persendirian Cina Pin Hwa in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam.

He added that the council has also approved the Federal government’s request for a new site for a religious school in Gombak.

During the event, Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin participated in the traditional Yee Sang tossing ceremony to inaugurate the celebration.

They then toured the lantern festival and flower exhibition at the temple grounds before departing. — Bernama