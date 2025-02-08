PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that no Malaysians were involved in a series of shooting incidents across several areas in Brussels, Belgium, over the past 72 hours, which resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, in its media advisory on Friday said it is closely monitoring the situation and urged Malaysians residing in or travelling to Belgium to stay vigilant while adhering to updates and guidance from the local authorities.

The ministry added that Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Malaysian embassy in Brussels at Avenue de Tervueren, 414A, Brussels, by telephone at +322 776 0340 / +32 477 32 07 86 (After Office Hours) or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama



