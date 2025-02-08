KUCHING, Feb 8 — Sarawak government’s acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group, is set to be finalised through the signing of a sale and purchase agreement on Wednesday next week (Feb 12).

State Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah announced this during his speech at the Borneo Cross Border Cycling Tour 2025 dinner here tonight.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who was met after attending the Sarawak Multimedia Authority Chinese New Year celebration, declined to comment further on the matter.

“Wait for the 12th (of February). Be patient,” he told reporters when asked about Abdul Karim’s remark.

The acquisition of the airline was initially supposed to be finalised by Dec 31, 2024, but both parties decided to commission a third-party audit to determine the overall value of the company’s assets. — Bernama