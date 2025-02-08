KUALA LUMPUR, Feb — Three public universities have achieved improved and wider coverage of WiFi so far, said Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today.

He mentioned that nearly every room in the residential colleges has been equipped with internet access points (APs).

“This is the result of the prime minister’s remarks regarding internet issues on campuses, in colleges, and universities.

“As well as efforts, including those from MCMC, to expedite resolving internet problems in public universities, particularly,” he told reporters after visiting Kolej Kediaman Ketujuh Za’ba in Universiti Malaya (UM) here.

UM — which is located under Fahmi’s constituency of Lembah Pantai, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim), and Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) are the universities in the first group to be involved in the enhanced Internet access implementation.

As of February 5, 2025, 3,837 APs have been installed in the universities.

The second group will involve 14 universities, 24 polytechnics, and 43 community colleges, with the installation process is expected to begin in March 2025, Fahmi said.

“So, God willing, with the completion of nearly 35,000 access points by July, I hope this will comprehensively resolve the internet issues in all public universities,” Fahmi added.

Last month, the Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), announced that it will invest over RM600 million to improve WiFi access at all public universities across the country.



