KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Police have arrested two more individuals suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident, which saw two vehicles being driven recklessly in front of an entertainment centre on Jalan Klang Lama here on January 29.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that the two men, aged 18 and 26, were detained during an operation conducted between midnight and 2am yesterday around the federal capital.

“Both individuals have been remanded for five days until February 10 to assist in investigations, and the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code,” he told reporters after the Women Law Enforcement Empowerment Programme themed Beauty, Strength and Excellence MADANI 2025 at DBKL Training Institute in Cheras, yesterday.

Also present were Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

The media previously reported that five individuals had been arrested, and police are looking for three more suspects to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the suspects and the victims while they were socialising at a nearby club.

A video circulating on social media showed two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Vios, recklessly driving out of a parking lot and down the road in front of an entertainment centre, colliding with a group of men and injuring two.

In a separate development, Rusdi said the investigation paper on the anti-corruption rally held outside a prominent shopping mall on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman on January 25 is nearing completion and will soon be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

He said that police have recorded statements from 10 individuals regarding the rally, including seven university students, one employee and two members of a non-governmental organisation.

Earlier at the inaugural programme jointly organised with the Royal Malaysia Police, Maimunah revealed that 1,350 female officers from 21 enforcement agencies took part, providing a platform for them to exchange views and motivate one another. — Bernama