KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Over 400,000 civil servants in Malaysia now have access to generative AI tools powered by Google Gemini. They are provided through the newly announced AI at Work 2.0 initiative by the Ministry of Digital and Google Cloud.

The initiative is essentially an expansion of the original AI at Work trial, which was revealed during the launch of the National AI Office last December. The pilot phase involved 270 public officers from various government agencies.

Despite the small-scale trial, it appears that feedback was positive enough to justify the expansion. According to the joint statement by the Ministry of Digital and Google Cloud, 97 per cent of the participants experienced weekly time savings of up to 3.25 hours per person while 91 per cent of them said that generative AI has helped improve their work quality.

What are the Google AI tools available to Malaysian civil servants?

While the possibilities are endless, Google Cloud has pointed out several use cases within the civil services that can benefit from Google AI tools. Among them is using the Gemini Advanced AI to brainstorm ideas during the policy-making process.

The Google AI tools that are being made available for Malaysian civil servants are generally identical to those that you can get from the general Google Workspace Business and Enterprise plans. This includes the Gemini AI assistant in Google apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, Meet, Chat, and Vids.

They are also able to utilise the Gemini Advanced AI app through the web and mobile. This includes the ability to create custom AI assistants called Gems.

Not to forget, the civil servants also have access to NotebookLM Plus. It acts as an AI-powered research assistant that allows users to extract information and generate content based on the source materials that they uploaded into the NotebookLM. Users can choose to generate the content in a variety of forms including summaries, briefing documents, timelines, FAQS, and audio overviews.

What are the tasks that civil servants may use Google AI tools for?

While the possibilities are endless, Google Cloud has pointed out several use cases within the civil services that can benefit from Google AI tools. Among them is using the Gemini Advanced AI to brainstorm ideas during the policy-making process.

In one of the live demos presented during the launch event, an officer asked Gemini Advanced to provide some ideas as a starting point for research to draft a national cybersecurity strategy. The app responded by providing several insights including existing policies, trends, and challenges as well as links to websites for further references.

In another demo, an officer uploaded several PDF documents into NotebookLM and asked questions to extract information from those documents. Google also demonstrated how a government communication officer can ask Gemini AI assistant to create a press release based on a draft policy document that was created in Google Docs.

Google AI is NOT the de facto AI solution for the Malaysian civil service

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo made it clear that Google AI is not the de facto AI suite for the Malaysian civil service.

Even though almost half a million civil servants now have access to all these Google Gemini tools under the new AI at Work 2.0 initiative, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo made it clear that Google AI is not the de facto AI suite for the Malaysian civil service.

In other words, the government will continue to foster collaboration with other local and international AI entities. After all, Malaysia is already aiming to become a key AI influencer in the region. — SoyaCincau