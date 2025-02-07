KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has left for medical treatment abroad.

Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by his sons, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.

In a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, Istana Negara confirmed that the matter has been communicated to the Conference of Rulers and the federal government.

The statement also urged the people to pray for His Majesty’s swift recovery and continued good health. — Bernama