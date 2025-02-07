KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will hold public hearing sessions regarding the increase in health Insurance and takaful premiums, private hospital fees, and their impact on public healthcare under the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health, and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The committee said this follows public complaints regarding the uncontrolled price hikes in the private hospital sector, insurance premiums, and their impact on the public healthcare system.

It said the first session would be held at AC Marriott Hotel, Bukit Jambul, Penang, from 9 am to noon on Feb 14, while the second session is scheduled to take place at the Banquet Hall, Main Block of the Malaysian Parliament in the federal capital from 9 am to noon on Feb 21.

“Through this public hearing, views from all parties will be heard openly and will be included in the PAC report before it is tabled in Parliament,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the PAC welcomed the interim measure taken by the government and Bank Negara Malaysia in capping insurance premium increases, however, it emphasised the need for a long-term solution.

As such, the PAC aims to assist the government in drafting the private healthcare reform through a comprehensive proceeding involving all stakeholders, including gathering input and feedback from the public.

The statement also said that the PAC would conduct closed-door proceedings under Standing Order 85 of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, summoning key stakeholders, including relevant ministries, government departments, and agencies, after the public hearing.

Therefore, the PAC invites the public, including complainants against insurance companies and private hospitals, insurance policyholders, consumer association representatives, insurance company representatives, private hospital management and staff, specialist doctors, non-governmental organisations, and all concerned citizens, to attend the public hearing.

Those who wish to attend the sessions are requested to fill in the Google Form for registration via this link. — Bernama