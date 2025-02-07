KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak dropped to 4,389 while that in Sabah edged up to 663 as of 4 pm today.

In SARAWAK, the evacuees are housed at 21 temporary relief centres (PPS) in five divisions. There were 4,705 evacuees in the morning.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the Bintulu division remained the worst hit with 1,907 victims compared to 1,880 in the morning.

This is followed by Mukah, whose number increased by one to 615 people, and Sarikei division, whose number remained unchanged at 13.

Sibu saw a drop to 1,160 victims from 1,186 while Miri also recorded a drop to 694 from 961 evacuees this morning.

The only PPS in Samarahan was closed at 12.30 pm.

In SABAH, there are 663 evacuees from 178 families, compared to 608 victims from 162 families this morning.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the number of victims increased after the Tambunan district was hit by floods, with 13 people from four families moved to the PPS Dewan Masyarakat Tambunan, which opened at 9 am.

“A total of 246 people (73 families) are taking shelter at PPS Beaufort, 267 people (68 families) at two PPS in Kinabatangan district and 137 people (33 families) at two PPS in Keningau district,” it said in a statement. — Bernama