PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The Cabinet prays for the smooth recovery of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as he undergoes medical treatment abroad, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said today.

“The whole Cabinet prays His Majesty is bestowed with good health and will safely receive medical treatment,” he said at the weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

Fahmi added that constitutional procedures would be followed for official duties during the King’s absence.

Earlier, Istana Negara announced that Sultan Ibrahim had departed for treatment from the Royal Air Force base in Subang, Selangor, aboard his special jet.

He was accompanied by his sons, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj.

The Palace also urged the public to pray for the King’s swift recovery and continued good health.