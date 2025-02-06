KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has suspended operations of a second helicopter involved in maintenance work at its project site in Bentong.

In a statement on its TNB Careline Facebook page today, the company confirmed receiving a report of a helicopter crash that occurred while landing for refuelling near the TNB project site in Bentong, Pahang.

“TNB will fully cooperate with the authorities in their investigation and extends its condolences to the victim’s family.

“According to preliminary reports, the pilot was safely rescued, while a helicopter company staff member, an Indonesian national, was killed,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre confirmed that an Indonesian engineer was killed when a Bell 206L4 helicopter caught fire while landing to refuel.

The pilot, also an Indonesian national, escaped unharmed in the incident that occurred near a hot spring area along the old Kuala Lumpur-Bentong road. — Bernama