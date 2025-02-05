SHAH ALAM, Feb 5 — The police will utilise 3D Scanner For Crime Scene Reconstruction technology to assist in their renewed investigation of Teoh Beng Hock’s death.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the technology could produce a clearer picture of the location where Teoh was found dead 15 years ago digitally.

“After so long, I find the structure of the location has changed slightly due to time but the police will try to reconstruct the possible incident in 3D.

“As to how far this technology can help the investigation, we will wait for the results of the findings in two weeks from now,” he told reporters after revisiting the location where Teoh was found dead at Plaza Masalam here today.

Shuhaily also shared that five special teams have been set up to conduct investigations since Teoh’s death was reported and based on the latest information, the police would call up over 40 identified witnesses, including witnesses who they believe will not be located as they have returned to their own country.

He expressed optimism that the police would be able to complete their investigation before May and would not hesitate to return to the preliminary investigation if needed.

“We (the police) will try to wrap the investigation up as soon as possible, we will refer to and obtain instructions from the public prosecutor before we hand the investigation paper to the court,” he added.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court had ordered the police on Nov 21 last year to complete the investigation into Teoh’s death within six months after Appeals Court Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh issued the order allowing the judicial review application by Teoh’s parents.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009 on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam after giving his statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office at the 14th floor of the same building. — Bernama