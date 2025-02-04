KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The financial consultancy firm that was busted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under Ops Sky for money laundering and fraud was found to have offered commissions to its clients to induce them to introduce other clients, and used local artistes and celebrities as ambassadors.

According to an MACC source, the company also asked individuals who joined their financial schemes to post on their personal social media channels to attract their friends to sign up.

“There were efforts by the financial consultancy to offer commissions to individuals who introduced new clients to them and to promote the company’s services,” the source told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said when contacted that they were investigating if other financial consultancies used similar modus operandi to manipulate the approval of bank loans applications.

“For now MACC is only focusing its investigation on this company,” he said, adding that they had also identified three artistes who were the company’s ambassadors in 2023 and 2024 and would get their statements shortly.

A total of 27 individuals, including 18 bank officers, eight employees of the financial consultancy and one civilian, who have all been released on MACC bail, under Ops Sky.

The MACC also seized about 4,000 documents and froze 98 bank accounts valued at RM17,403,644. — Bernama