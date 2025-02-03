KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim today reminded Malaysians to remain vigilant against cybercrime.

He cautioned the public against falling victim to online financial scams and identity theft.

“I also remind the public to remain vigilant against cybercrime, such as online financial scams and identity theft,” he said in opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament.

Sultan Ibrahim expressed concern about the culture of slander and incitement on social media, which leads to confusion, hostility, and division among Malaysians.

“Therefore, the government must take firm action to curb this culture and be proactive in providing accurate and reliable information,” he added.

The King also voiced support for the government’s efforts to attract foreign investment in high-tech and digital industries.

“The strengthening of digital infrastructure, enhancement of cybersecurity, and adoption of the latest technology must be implemented without delay,” he said.

“Government services should also be upgraded using more efficient and transparent digital technology to combat corruption, abuse of power, and the bureaucratic red tape that burdens the people,” he added.

The two Houses of Parliament, the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara, held their meetings simultaneously today.

This Parliament sitting will last for 18 days, with the main focus being the debate on the royal address by members of Parliament for seven days from tomorrow, followed by the winding-up by the relevant ministries from February 19 to 25.

Debates on Bills and other government matters will take place over the final six days of the meeting starting from February 26.

The Dewan Negara is scheduled to sit for 13 days, beginning March 3.