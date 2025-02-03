KUCHING, Feb 3 — Workers must report to the Labour Department if their employers fail to comply with the new Minimum Wage Order, said Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak chairman Zaidi Nasar.

He said minimum wage refers to the basic wage and does not include allowances, incentives, or additional payments.

“For employees paid on a piecework, tonnage, assignment, travel, or commission basis, the monthly wage payable shall not be less than the monthly minimum wage,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The new Minimum Wage Order, which came into effect nationwide on Saturday, sets the minimum wage at RM1,700 per month—up from RM1,500—for employers with five or more workers, as well as employers running professional activities, regardless of the number of workers they hire.

For employers with fewer than five employees, the order will take effect on Aug 1, allowing employers sufficient time to make adjustments to their salary structures and company operations.

Zaidi also said employers cannot pay a basic wage lower than the minimum wage even with the consent of the employee.

If there is such a violation, he said employees should file a complaint with the Labour Department.

He noted that the Minimum Wage Order would help overcome the pressure from the increasing cost of living.

At the same time, he reminded employees to ensure that their work performance and productivity are improved in line with their increased wage.

“Practise good cooperation with your employers for the common good,” he said, adding that workers can contact MTUC Sarawak if they require assistance by emailing to [email protected]. — The Borneo Post





