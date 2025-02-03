JOHOR BARU, Feb 3 — Police are tracking down a 25-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to his wife’s car at Jalan Tebrau here yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said a 28-second video clip of the incident had gone viral on social media before the victim lodged a police report at 1.33am today.

He said the recording showed the man pouring petrol and setting fire to a Toyota Vios car belonging to his 21-year-old wife.

“The incident, which occurred at 10.20pm, is believed to have been sparked by a misunderstanding between the couple. However, the four people in the car, three women and a man, escaped unharmed.

“The suspect then fled in a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim suffered RM90,000 in damages and that the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

Based on the video that went viral, the suspect is seen blocking the victim’s car on a busy road before pouring petrol and setting it on fire. — Bernama