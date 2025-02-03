KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving six vehicles on Jalan Hulu Langat-Ampang yesterday.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the incident occurred at around 4.45pm, according to Malay daily Harian Metro today.

“Preliminary investigations found that at the time of the incident, four motorcycles and a car were travelling from Hulu Langat towards Ampang.

“Upon reaching the scene, a Perodua Alza coming from Ampang veered into the opposite lane and crashed into all five vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

As a result of the collision, a 20-year-old motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and landed by the roadside.

The victim, a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while five other motorcyclists and pillion riders who sustained injuries were taken to Hospital Ampang for treatment.

The drivers of both cars involved were uninjured.

Naazron said the cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the vehicles involved have been sent for inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) and the Chemistry Department.

“All victims are aged between 17 and 38, while the 27-year-old driver of the Alza has been arrested, with a remand application to be made today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Any information can be relayed to Investigating Officer Inspector Narolhisyam Endi at 019-5897115,” he added.