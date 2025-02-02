KOTA BHARU, Feb 2 — A 61-millimetre mortar bomb was discovered near the resort area at Pantai Sri Tujuh, Tumpat, yesterday.

Tumpat police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie confirmed that police were alerted to the discovery of a suspicious object resembling a bomb at around 2.28 pm.

“A 26-year-old local man, who was fishing in the area, noticed the object lodged in an old tyre amidst the rocks near the riverbank and immediately reported it to the Tumpat district police headquarters (IPD).

“Following the report, the Tumpat IPD MPV patrol unit and the Kelantan contingent police headquarters Bomb Disposal Unit were dispatched to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said that upon investigation, the object was identified as an old, rusty mortar bomb. The bomb disposal process was carried out on the same day at the site of the discovery. — Bernama