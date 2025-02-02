KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — A total of 687,031 Sabah Electricity customers will receive a rebate of 2.5 per cent on the electricity deposit they have paid, said its chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Yaakob Jaafar.

According to him, the total rebate amounting to RM10.2 million will be credited directly into the registered customers’ electricity bill accounts in stages, starting from January 2025.

“This rebate is provided to customers under the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024, Licensee Supply Regulations 2024, Regulation (5) (1), which requires Sabah Electricity to pay 2.5 per cent interest on cash deposits every January,” he said in a media statement.

Mohd Yaakob explained that the deposit is calculated as the equivalent of two months of electricity usage based on the average of the last six months and will be reviewed every six months.

“An additional deposit will only be required if there is an increase in consumption compared to the existing deposit.

“However, if the average consumption is lower than the deposit amount, it can be refunded to the customer upon request through a rebate on their electricity bill,” he added.

Mohd Yaakob said customers can get more information by visiting their nearest Sabah Electricity branch or contacting customer service at 15444 or 088-515000.

“Additionally, customers can download the Sabah Electricity app on their smartphones for the latest updates on Sabah Electricity services.” — The Borneo Post