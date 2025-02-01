KOTA KINABALU, Feb 1 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has welcomed the RM25 million in aid announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, describing it as crucial to help repair damaged infrastructure and assist flood victims in the state.

He expressed gratitude for the immediate assistance, which includes RM1,000 for every family affected by the disaster, calling it vital for alleviating the hardships faced by flood victims.

“The state government thanks the federal government for this immediate assistance, which will certainly help ease the burden on Sabah’s residents affected by the disaster,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On his Facebook page, Anwar announced a RM25 million allocation during his speech at the Kenduri Rakyat event in Ipoh, Perak, saying the funds would repair infrastructure damaged by floods, landslides and fires in Sabah and Sarawak, along with RM1,000 for each affected family.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that the number of flood victims had dropped to 5,162 individuals from 1,789 families as of 4 pm yesterday. Five temporary relief centres (PPS) have closed, leaving 34 still operational across nine districts.

Hajiji also announced that the state government is prepared for the upcoming northeast monsoon disaster with 14,209 personnel from various rescue and safety agencies on standby.

“A total of 1,456 logistics supplies covering transportation via land, water and air have been arranged. All district officers, who chair the District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD) have been asked to cancel their leave,” he said.

Flood victim Ahmad Faizal Murad, a 45-year-old farmer from Beaufort at the Dewan Selagon relief centre, appreciated the government’s swift support.

“The RM1,000 assistance is a big help, especially after losing most of our household items in the flood. I’m also relieved that the repairs are underway, as the main road to our village was cut off,” he said.

Flood victim Tialang Majius, 38, a shop assistant from Kota Marudu staying at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taritipan, also appreciated the financial aid.

“As flood victims, we’re grateful for the support, but I hope infrastructure repairs can be done quickly, as it’s affecting the movement of villagers, especially schoolchildren,” he said. — Bernama