KEPALA BATAS, Feb 1 — Police are actively searching for a woman and a man involved in a kidnapping case in the Bertam Perdana area in 2018.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief, ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the suspects who are still at large, have been identified as Haslaili Abdul Aziz, 44, and Mohd Aliff Idris, 41.

“Police have received an order from the Penang High Court to locate and arrest the two suspects, with an arrest warrant issued last Sept 26,” he said in a statement last night.

Anuar urged anyone with information about the suspects to contact the investigating officer at 011-63319773 or 04-5762222 (extension 2265). — Bernama