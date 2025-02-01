KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — One of two Indonesian men sought by police in the aftermath of a shooting incident off the coast of Tanjung Rhu, Banting, on January 24 was arrested in Teluk Panglima Garang, Banting, last night.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed to Harian Metro that the 35-year-old suspect was detained around 10:30pm.

“The suspect entered Malaysia as a tourist, and we detained him to assist with the investigation.

“The investigation paper is almost complete and may be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor as early as next week,” Hussein said.

It is understood the suspect will be remanded at the Banting Magistrate’s Court today.

In the early hours of January 24, an MMEA patrol boat was rammed four times by another vessel, believed to be linked to the suspects.

During the altercation, two suspects, thought to be foreigners, allegedly attempted to attack MMEA officers with machetes.

Later that morning, around 9am, MMEA received a tip-off about a boat adrift near Pantai Banting in Kuala Langat.

Upon reaching the vessel, they found two men aboard. One was declared dead at the scene, while the other, critically injured, was transported to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

In a related incident, three men, believed to be Indonesian, were sent to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang with gunshot wounds.

The trio was reportedly brought to the hospital’s emergency unit by a Toyota Vios around 7:30am on January 24.

Authorities are still pursuing a second Indonesian man believed to be involved in the incident, as well as others potentially connected, based on witness statements and the size of the boat involved.

They have urged anyone with additional information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Hussein also provided an update on the ongoing investigation, saying that 14 witnesses from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) have been questioned, with some likely to be called again for further questioning.

“Officers involved in the operation, including those who discharged their firearms will also be called in,” he added

Last week, the police classified the shooting incident in the waters off Pantai Morib as attempted murder.