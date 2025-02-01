KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The spirit of compassion, which consistently emphasises the importance of loving, respecting and appreciating fellow citizens and the nation, must continue to be upheld in driving the country’s development together, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on his Facebook today, the prime minister said that in pursuing development, harmony and unity must be prioritised and never forgotten in order to build the stability of the nation’s administration.

“This is in line with the Madani concept, which urges us all to hold tightly to the spirit of cooperation in achieving the country’s development and progress agenda, both for today and the future,” he said.

In the post, the prime minister also extended Federal Territories Day greetings to all the residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“May the unity and togetherness we have continue to endure, with His will,” he said.

Federal Territories Day is celebrated on February 1 each year to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as Federal Territories, and this year marks the 21st celebration. — Bernama