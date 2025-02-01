SERIAN, Feb 1 — Floodwaters in Sarawak are showing signs of receding, with two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Bau officially closed, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also deputy premier, was optimistic the flood situation would continue to improve as water levels drop in several areas.

“I’m very happy to note that water levels are coming down. In Ranchan, along the Pan Borneo Highway, there was some water yesterday, but today it has receded.

“So we hope the rain will lessen. Last night saw the highest king tide at 6.1 metres, but thankfully, it did not significantly raise the flood levels,” he told a press conference after visiting the PPS at Ranchan Multipurpose Hall here today.

In Bintulu, Uggah said that floodwaters in the town area have fully receded, allowing residents to begin cleaning up.

“The Resident informed me and sent pictures showing that Bintulu town is now completely dry. So now they’re bracing for cleanup.

“However, in the interior areas such as Sebauh, flooding persists, and several roads remain impassable,” Uggah said.

Uggah inspects the medical department providing assistance at the Ranchan Multipurpose Hall during his visit. — The Borneo Post pic

He noted that the Public Works Department (JKR) is working to restore access to affected areas.

“In Serian, I was told by the engineers that 20 locations have been damaged. We have directed JKR to carry out repairs so that connectivity for the people is not disrupted, and that they will do full swing,” he added.

As of Friday, 63 PPS remained open across seven divisions in Sarawak, sheltering 12,692 flood victims from 3,696 families.

“Our latest reports from the ground indicate that all PPS are operating smoothly. Each centre is equipped with essential items such as mattresses, blankets, pillows, and food. The medical department is also present, and today, they informed us that two elderly individuals required treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the Social Welfare Department would deliver food supplies to Kampung Merakai, a remote village affected by the floods in Serian division.

“We are also monitoring isolated villages to ensure they receive food supplies, as it is the responsibility of SDMC to make sure aid reaches them.

“But if the floodwaters continue to rise, residents in affected areas must evacuate,” he said, adding that no new villages in the division had reported flooding so far. — The Borneo Post





