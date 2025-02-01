KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak and Sabah continue to rise as of 8pm yesterday.

In SARAWAK, evacuees rose to 11,234 people from 3,187 families in six divisions in the state, with Bintulu division (encompassing Bintulu, Tatau and Sebauh districts) having the highest number with 5,350 people from 1,429 families, followed by Serian Division (Serian, Siburan and Balai Ringin districts) with 2,254 people from 703 families, Samarahan Division (Samarahan, Asajaya, Sebuyau, Simunjan and Gedong districts) with 1,530 people from 508 families, Sibu Division (Selangau and Kanowit districts) with 1,017 people from 237 families, Miri Division (Miri and Subis districts) with 608 people from 157 families and Kuching Division with 475 people from 153 families.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees rose slightly to 5,195 people from 1,797 families as of 8 pm, with 33 relief centres open in nine districts after the closing of Dewan Letinggi in Kota Belud.

Kota Marudu has the highest number of evacuees at 2,944 people from 1,095 families, followed by Pitas (792 people from 276 families), Lahad Datu (505 people from 133 families), Telupid (288 people from 75 families), Paitan (240 people from 87 families), Kota Belud (207 people from 67 families), Beaufort (108 people from 31 families), Beluran (57 people from 20 families) and Tongod (54 people from 13 families).

The number of evacuees in Kota Belud and Lahad Datu both rose, while the evacuees in other districts remained unchanged. — Bernama