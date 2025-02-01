PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — There will be no compromise on any misconduct involving governance issues that affect integrity in the Federal Territories, stressed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Referring to allegations of misconduct involving a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) advisory board member linked to the awarding of a RM4 million project, Dr Zaliha said that an internal investigation is currently underway, and she expects to receive a full report on the matter next week.

“The internal investigation is ongoing. If there is no wrongdoing, then there is no issue, but if there is involvement, we will take the necessary action.

“It does not matter if the individual denies the allegation as it is their right to do so, but from the standpoint of departmental and agency governance, we must carry out the proper procedures,” she told reporters after officiating the Putrajaya Urban Agriculture and Kelulut (Stingless Bee) Open Day at Taman Botani, Presint 1, today.

On Jan 28, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif confirmed that DBKL had launched an internal investigation into the matter in collaboration with its integrity unit.

The misconduct allegations, which went viral on social media, involve alleged breach of governance procedures in the procurement process for a RM4 million creative content production project for DBKL, which was allegedly not awarded through an open tender.

However, the DBKL advisory board member in question released a statement on Instagram yesterday, strongly denying any element of misconduct in the project’s procurement. — Bernama