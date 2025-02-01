SERIAN, Feb 1 — The Sarawak government is in the process of collecting data on damages caused by recent floods, with an estimated figure expected by tomorrow, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said all divisional residents have been instructed to compile reports on damages, including public infrastructure and private properties.

“We do not have an estimated figure at the moment. We have directed all divisional residents to submit reports on damages, whether they involve public facilities or private properties, so that we can assess the extent of the destruction,” he told a press conference after visiting the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Ranchan Multipurpose Hall here today.

He added that financial assistance is being prepared, with both the federal and state governments allocating funds to aid those affected.

“You are aware that the federal government is providing some funds. The premier has also increased our allocation by RM10 million. These are all in anticipation of a possible need to assist the people and provide relief,” he said.

Uggah noted that officials on the ground are currently compiling data, and he hopes to receive a complete report as soon as possible. — The Borneo Post