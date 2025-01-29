KUCHING, Jan 29 — The Sarawak government is currently assessing the need for expert assistance from Kuala Lumpur as the search-and-rescue operation continues at the site of the Kampung Lereng Bukit landslide in Miri today.

Sarawak Deputy Premier and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, confirmed that the operation to locate missing victims is ongoing.

“We are evaluating the situation, and if necessary, we may call in experts from Kuala Lumpur.

“On behalf of the GPS government, I extend our deepest condolences to the victims who lost their lives in this tragedy,” he told reporters when met during the Sarawak-Level Chinese New Year Celebration 2025 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

At the time of writing, at least one person was killed while four others were missing after heavy rain triggered a landslide at Kampung Lereng Bukit in Miri early this morning.

Uggah acknowledged that landslides continue to pose a significant challenge in Sarawak, revealing that the state government spent over RM60 million last year on the repair of damaged roads, slopes, and bridges.

He urged residents living near hill slopes to remain vigilant and called on local councils to assess the safety of these areas.

Meanwhile, in response to ongoing floods across the state, 16 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been activated, including in Bintulu, Serian, Kuching, and Sibu.

Uggah noted that the flood situation this year was not as serious compared to previous years, with some flood-prone areas remaining unaffected due to completed mitigation projects.

Nonetheless, he cautioned residents in high-risk areas to stay on standby and evacuate when instructed by authorities.

“Our disaster response teams are in full force, ensuring that preparations and support services for evacuees are in place.

“I hope those in flood-prone areas will cooperate and evacuate when necessary to ensure their safety,” he said.

He added that all relevant agencies, including the police, Civil Defence Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), and the Welfare Department, have been on high alert for months to ensure that adequate food and resources are available for flood victims.

Regarding the need for additional funding, Uggah expressed confidence that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would continue to support disaster relief efforts.

“The Premier is always generous in situations where assistance is needed. Our priority is to ensure that our disaster response teams remain efficient and quick to act.

“With modern technology, we can now communicate instantly through WhatsApp groups dedicated to the State Disaster Management Committee and Public Works Department, allowing for faster coordination,” he said. — The Borneo Post