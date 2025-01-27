KUCHING, Jan 27 — The Supreme Council of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has accepted a no-contest motion from all 82 of its branches in Sarawak for its top five positions in their upcoming general assembly, scheduled from February 14 to 16.

Speaking at a press conference following the council’s meeting last night, PBB secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the uncontested positions cover the party president, deputy presidents and two senior vice presidents.

He said the nomination forms for seven vice presidents and 30 elected members of the Supreme Council will be distributed in the coming days.

“The meeting has decided that the secretariat will issue the nomination letters, and nominations will close one week before the party’s general assembly,” he said.

The current PBB President is Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who is also the Premier of Sarawak. The Deputy Presidents are Datuk Amar Douglas Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who are also deputy premiers.

Whereas, the two senior vice presidents are currently held by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi, Sarawak’s Minister of Food Industry, Commodities, and Rural Development.

Nanta, who is also the works minister, stated that the meeting, chaired by Abang Johari, announced that 3,213 delegates and observers are expected to attend the upcoming general assembly.

“For the first time, the general assembly, which will be officiated by Abang Johari, will also be attended by the party’s Youth wing with members aged between 18 and 28,” he said. — Bernama