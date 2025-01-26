CHUKAI, Jan 26 — A social media influencer has been arrested for allegedly uploading a threatening post related to the assault of a disabled man at the Padang Astaka Chukai Farmers’ Market on Jan 17.

Acting Kemaman police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar said the 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Segamat, Johor, at around 6.55 am today.

He added that the suspect has been remanded until tomorrow for further investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or services.

“We received a report on Jan 23 from a man who informed us about a threatening post related to the assault case that was uploaded on the influencer’s social media account.

“I want to remind the public, regardless of background, to refrain from uploading any content that could cause public anxiety,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Terengganu State Housing, Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the disabled man, Ahmad Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 47, is now under observation at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah, Kuala Terengganu, and in stable condition.

He said the hospital has yet to complete the medical report on the victim.

“As of yesterday, I was in contact with the hospital ... there is still no specific date for completing the victim’s medical report,” he said.

Previously, Wan Muhammad said the investigation papers for the case had been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers but returned by the Deputy Public Prosecutor, who requested a complete medical report on the victim. — Bernama