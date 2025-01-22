KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A woman was sentenced to three years in jail by the Ampang Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to beating her six-year-old son to death.

Judge Norshila Kamarudin ordered the 25-year-old mother to serve the prison sentence from today and after serving her time, to be placed on a good behaviour bond for two years and prohibited from caring for other children for five years.

The court also ordered her to be imprisoned for a year if she failed to comply with the stipulated conditions.

She was charged as the person having the care of the boy to have exposed the child in a manner likely to cause him physical injury by hitting, pinching and slapping until he died.

The incident occurred at a residence in Taman Bukit Ampang here between 2 pm last Jan 8 and 6 pm the following day.

The charge, under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the police went to the scene of the incident last Jan 10 after receiving a phone call at 2.36 pm on the same day about the victim being unconscious at the residence.

According to the mother, the victim had a high fever and convulsions. However, the results of the autopsy confirmed the boy died due to blunt trauma to the head and abdomen.

A woman was sentenced to three years in jail by the Ampang Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to beating her six-year-old son to death. — Bernama pic

The victim’s mother was arrested and the police investigation found that the victim was beaten, slapped and pinched by his mother for constantly crying, urinating and defecating regularly.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin, while lawyer Muhammad Aidil Akmal Sharidan represented the woman, who has another child aged six months.

Meanwhile, the woman’s boyfriend, Muhammad Redza Zainurin, 36, was charged with murdering the same victim at the same place at 2.36 pm last Jan 10.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death penalty or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years and a minimum of 12 lashes, if convicted.

He nodded, but no plea was recorded, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top who then fixed March 24 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama