PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that Tan Sri Mirzan Mahathir and Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, sons of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, have complied with asset declaration requirements amid an ongoing investigation.

Its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said both had declared their assets personally to him following a notice issued under his directive.

“Both individuals have declared their assets personally to me because I issued the notice.

“They have complied with my request and that of the investigating officer.

“I am satisfied with their asset declarations,” he said during a press conference at MACC headquarters, here.

Azam revealed that Mokhzani’s total assets are valued at approximately RM1 billion, with his personal assets amounting to around RM360 million.

As for Mirzan, Azam disclosed that his total assets are valued at RM246.2 million, with personal assets estimated at RM120 million.

“This investigation is still ongoing, and we will provide further updates as it progresses,” Azam added.

Azam added that MACC is still investigating the declared assets of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin.

“We are still investigating the assets declared to us. We need to verify the amounts as per the complaint made.

“The same goes for his wife, Toh Puan Na’imah, who is currently being charged in court for failing to declare her assets,” he said.

On January 23 last year, Na’imah, 67, was charged in the Sessions Court for failing to comply with a notice to declare her assets, including Menara Ilham and several other properties in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

The charge was made under Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment or a fine of RM100,000 upon conviction.

Last week, Na’imah requested a High Court review of the asset declaration charges, with a decision expected on February 18.