KOTA BARU, Jan 21 — The Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is set to invest over RM600 million to improve WiFi access at all public universities across the country.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the project, expected to be completed by year end, follows feedback from universities and the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) regarding poor WiFi signals, despite existing internet coverage.

He added that mobile coverage would be improved, with additional telecommunications towers to be built outside university campuses.

“We’ve started the first phase at Universiti Malaya, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia and Universiti Malaysia Perlis, which is expected to be completed by Feb 5. MOHE will also allocate funds through the Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, to replace or improve internet access on campuses,” he said.

Given the large number of campuses involved, Fahmi said the first phase would be completed soon, with the second phase expected to begin in the coming months following the tender process, with full implementation expected by year end.

Fahmi was speaking to reporters after officiating the launch of the Online Safety Campaign Tour at Dewan Keusahawanan Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) in Pengkalan Chepa, which was also attended by the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Earlier, MCMC announced it would allocate RM13.7 million for over 2,000 WiFi access points at Universiti Malaya, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia and Universiti Malaysia Perlis.

On Sept 25, Fahmi, who is also the government’s spokesperson, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had directed MCMC and MOHE to resolve internet access issues at public higher education institutions, as many campuses would soon be welcoming new students. — Bernama