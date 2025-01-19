KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Police have arrested a fourth man to assist in the investigation of an assault on a person with disabilities at the Padang Astaka Chukai Farmers’ Market in Chukai, Terengganu.

This follows the arrest of three men, aged between 18 and 60, including a vendor, on Thursday evening.

Kemaman Acting District Police Chief, Deputy Superintendent Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar, confirmed the latest arrest to Utusan Malaysia, saying that the man, in his 30s, was detained at around 11:30pm yesterday while giving a statement at the Kemaman District Police Headquarters.

“The man was arrested to provide a statement and for a recording of his testimony.

“So far, four men have been arrested, including three men aged between 18 and 60, on the day of the incident to assist in the investigation,” Wan Muhamad was quoted as saying.

The assault occurred after the 47-year-old victim allegedly crashed into a stall with his motorcycle on Thursday.

A video, lasting one minute and 52 seconds, circulated on social media showing the man being beaten and dragged by several individuals at the market.

Wan Muhamad added that a thorough investigation is ongoing, urging witnesses to come forward.

“We also advise the victim’s family to be more vigilant and closely monitor him to prevent a similar incident from recurring,” he said.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, he added.