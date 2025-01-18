CHUKAI, Jan 18 — Police have arrested three men to assist in the investigation of an assault on a person with disabilities at the Padang Astaka Chukai Farmers’ Market yesterday morning.

Kemaman police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar said the men, aged 18 and 60, including a vendor, were arrested at around 8 pm at the Kemaman District Police Headquarters while giving statements.

He said a thorough investigation would be carried out from all aspects, urging witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation.

“We also advise the victim’s family to be more vigilant and closely monitor him to prevent a similar incident from recurring,” he said.

Yesterday, a video lasting 1 minute and 52 seconds circulated on social media, showing the 47-year-old man being beaten and dragged by several individuals at the famers’ market after he allegedly crashed into one of the stalls on his motorcycle. — Bernama