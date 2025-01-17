MIRI, Jan 17 — A recent statutory inspection by enforcement officers from the Bakun Labour Office (JTK) uncovered instances where employers deducted wages beyond what is legally allowed.

Bakun Labour Office senior assistant director Edwin Eddy Eddy expressed his frustration over employers’ continued disregard for the law.

He explained that many employers have been thoroughly briefed on their obligations during labour courses and training sessions.

“Yet, despite repeated exposure to these legal requirements, some employers blatantly ignore the law. These unauthorised deductions often leave workers with insufficient wages, forcing them to borrow or request advances from their employers.

“This cycle of dependence leads to deeper exploitation, where workers are trapped in a system they cannot escape,” Edwin said in a statement.

He pointed out that failing to first obtaining written consent from workers and written approval from the director of Labour, as stipulated under Section 114(4)(e) of the Labour Ordinance (Sarawak Chapter 76), the violator will be subject to a compound of RM1,500 per worker.

He advised workers to file complaints if their employers make deductions beyond those allowed by law, such as Employee Provident Funds (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions.

Any grievances should be directed to the nearest Labour Office without involving non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or intermediaries, he said.

He also advised workers not to take unlawful actions such as blockades, closures, or absenteeism, as such action may cause harm and only benefit certain parties.

“Employers are encouraged to apply for deduction permits from the Labour Office if the deductions are intended to benefit and support workers’ welfare,” he added.

He urged the public in Belaga to report any employer making unauthorised deductions by contacting him on 019-8595286 or emailing [email protected]. — The Borneo Post