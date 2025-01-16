KUANTAN, Jan 16 — Police have arrested two individuals, including a woman with 22 prior criminal records, in connection with a jewellery fraud case that recently gained attention on social media.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the suspects, a 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were apprehended in separate operations last week.

“The woman was arrested on Jan 9 in Slim River, Perak, at around 2 am, while the male suspect was detained in Kuantan the following evening at around 8 pm,” he said.

Investigations revealed that the suspects deceived their victims by persuading them to hand over jewellery under the pretense of exchanging it for new items. However, the valuables were never returned.

Following their arrests, police seized several items from a rented property in Bukit Tinggi, Bentong, where the suspects were staying. The items included three necklaces with various pendants, four bracelets, three rings, five watches, and receipts for gold purchases.

Wan Mohd Zahari said said the arrests effectively dismantled a fraudulent operation targeting women wearing jewellery in the district.

The female suspect, who has criminal records involving theft, was remanded until today, while her accomplice remains in custody until tomorrow to facilitate investigations,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and Section 411 of the Penal Code for receiving or retaining stolen property. — Bernama