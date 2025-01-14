KANGAR, Jan 14 — A Perlis statutory body account manager arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged abuse of power and misappropriation of approximately RM600,000 has been released on bail.

According to an MACC source, the manager, in her 30s, was released following the expiry of her remand order today, but the investigation is ongoing.

“The woman was released on MACC bail, and the investigation is still in progress. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be referred to the prosecution for consideration on whether to charge her in court or not,” said the source.

The source added that no new arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed her release, saying the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

On Jan 8, media reports stated that Perlis MACC arrested two employees of the statutory body, including the woman, on Jan 7 for allegedly abusing their power and misappropriating approximately RM600,000 for personal use.

According to the reports, initial investigations revealed that the offences were committed between 2020 and 2024.

MACC also seized luxury items, including jewellery worth approximately RM100,000, believed to have been acquired using the misappropriated funds. — Bernama