ABU DHABI, Jan 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a three-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since Sunday, is scheduled to have an audience with the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting on Monday will be held at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai, about 150 km from here.

The discussion is expected to focus on bolstering bilateral ties and exploring opportunities in renewable energy, food and energy security, artificial intelligence and data centres as well as regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Earlier in the day, Anwar is set to engage with UAE Sovereign Wealth Funds.

The One-on-One Business Meeting will start with Masdar chief executive officer (CEO) Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, followed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority managing director Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mubadala managing director and CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak.

The prime minister’s visit is at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week here.

Anwar arrived here on Sunday. The special aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 9 pm local time (1 am Monday Malaysian time). — Bernama