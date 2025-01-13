KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a meeting with world-renowned economics professor Jeffrey D. Sachs of Columbia University.

The two men discussed several matters related to sustainable development, green energy and the role that Malaysia can play as ASEAN Chair. They also discussed a more liberal foreign policy to attract investors to Malaysia.

“Hopefully, the meeting will bring various benefits to the country,” the prime minister said in a posting on X.

The meeting was held before Anwar’s departure to the United Arab Emirates for an official visit.



Sachs is a world-renowned economics professor, bestselling author, innovative educator, and global leader in sustainable development.

He is widely recognised for bold and effective strategies to address complex challenges such as extreme poverty, human-induced climate change, international debt and financial crises.

He is also the president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and co-chair of the Council of Engineers for Energy Transition. He is also a Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah honorary distinguished professor at Sunway University and an SDG advocate for UN Secretary-General António Guterres. — Bernama