KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — A total of 8,909 students have been offered places to continue their studies in Form 1 and Form 4 at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) campuses for the 2025 academic year, according Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said that the successful applicants had met the minimum qualifications, including passing the MRSM Entrance Aptitude Test (UKKM) and fulfilling other requirements set by the institution.

“This year, MARA received 93,635 applications for Form 1 and Form 4 admissions, and only 8,909 students were successfully placed.

“Out of this number, 7,229 students have been placed in Form 1, while 1,680 students will enter Form 4,” he told reporters after the MARA Integrated Accounting Conference (MiCA) here today.

Asyraf Wajdi also emphasised MARA’s commitment to its inclusive policy, with 60 per cent MRSM placements allocated to students from low-income (B40) families and rural areas.

He highlighted that financial constraints should not be an obstacle for students accepting the offers, as MARA has taken steps to assist families in need, particularly for essentials like uniforms, books, and hostel supplies.

“Parents or guardians are encouraged to contact the relevant MRSM or MARA offices for assistance,” he added.

Asyraf Wajdi assured that efforts to maintain the quality of education at MRSM will continue to be strengthened, in line with its philosophy of producing well-rounded students who excel in various aspects.

The offer confirmation checks began today at noon online, with successful applicants notified via SMS or email. Those who fail to confirm acceptance within seven days will be considered to have declined the MRSM offer.

Applicants who are eligible but have not yet received an offer can check their status on Jan 13, with further checks available on Jan 27, Mar 3, and Mar 17 this year. — Bernama