SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash at Seksyen 7 in Shah Alam, Selangor yesterday.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident occurred at around 10.25am when the driver of a multipurpose vehicle (MPV), The Star reported today.

He related that the MPV which was heading from a housing area towards Persiaran Bestari, lost control and rear-ended a motorcycle.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to hit a parked vehicle before being thrown onto the road and died immediately.

The MPV driver swerved to avoid hitting the motorcyclist but ended up crashing into the back of another vehicle.

“The 38-year-old male MPV driver has been detained to obtain samples of his urine and blood,” Mohd Iqbal was quoted as saying.

He said the case is being investigated for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The law provides for a jail term between two and 10 years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000 on those found guilty in court.

The senior policeman urged witnesses to contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Syahrul Zulkeflee at 010-4589850.



