MARANG, Jan 12 — The public has been advised to be wary of the presence of hundreds of jellyfish or Portuguese Man of War which have washed ashore at Pantai Rhu Muda here.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) Faculty of Science and Marine Environment senior lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Roswati Md Amin said the species, classified under the marine hydrozoan group, is easily identified by its translucent bluish-purple or pink tinge.

The Plankton Ecophysiology expert said the jellyfish has venomous stinging cells in their tentacles, which serve to capture prey and as a defence mechanism,

As such, she advised the public not to touch the poisonous marine creatures, including those that are dead, as they can pose serious risks.

“This species is commonly found in the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic Oceans. However, last November, we found this species on the beach near UMT in Kuala Nerus.

The public has been advised to be wary of the presence of hundreds of jellyfish or Portuguese Man of War which have washed ashore at Pantai Rhu Muda January 12, 2025. — Bernama pic

“These colonial creatures can’t swim. They move using their float-like polyps, which measure between two centimetres (cm) and 10 cm to navigate.

“They also move according to ocean currents and wind. Research shows that the strength and direction of wind influence their presence on shorelines. The strong Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season winds are among the factors causing them to wash ashore,” she told Bernama when contacted.

As such, Roswati urged authorities to monitor the presence of these marine creatures in beach areas frequented by visitors.

This is to ensure the safety of the public, especially children who are easily excited by the discovery of these unique marine species.

“I also advise fishermen to be more careful because these jellyfish can easily get caught in fishing nets,” she said.

Kampung Baru Rhu Muda resident Ahmad Kamarozaman Sulung shows the Portuguese Man of War stranded on the beach behind his house in Kampung Rhu Muda January 12, 2025. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, a resident of Kampung Baru Rhu Muda here, 40-year-old Mohd Kamaruzaman Sulong said he was in his kitchen when he noticed the presence of these creatures last night.

He said his house’s proximity to the beach enabled him to clearly see hundreds of these marine creatures floating in the sea.

“This is the first time I’ve seen these jellyfish at Pantai Rhu Muda. I recognise and know about these jellyfish because I’ve seen them before while out fishing at sea.

“Last night the waves were strong and the tide was high, which is why these species could have been washed up on Pantai Rhu Muda,” he said. — Bernama