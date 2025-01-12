KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the police have restored order after car enthusiast gatherings at the Foh Sang public parking building in Luyang disrupted the peace of the community, especially during evening and night hours.

Luyang Community Development Leader Gee Tien Siong commended DBKK and the police for their swift response.

He said immediate measures must be taken to ensure that the parking facility is used for its intended purpose.

“At the same time, we must explore long-term solutions that benefit everyone involved. The growing car enthusiast community, while vibrant and passionate, has unintentionally caused disruptions. A viable alternative is to develop a dedicated Auto City at Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP). This would provide a legal and suitable space for enthusiasts to pursue their interests while driving economic opportunities,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Despite the potential, Gee said no action has been taken on this initiative.

“I encourage the car enthusiast community to channel their passion responsibly, adhere to the law, and advocate for a proper venue to conduct their beloved activities,” he said.

Gee remains committed to working closely with DBKK, law enforcement, and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions that foster a harmonious and respectful community for all. — The Borneo Post