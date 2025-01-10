MUAR, Jan 10 — A man was sentenced to a fine of RM3,000 and eight months’ imprisonment if the fine is not paid, for stabbing a firefighter with scissors during a rampage last week.

The accused, Mahathir Mohamed, 44, made the confession after the charge was read by the court interpreter before Magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid, according to a report in Buletin TV3 today.

According to the charge, Mahathir, who is self-employed, was accused of causing injury to a public servant, a 38-year-old firefighter, using scissors on his left arm, at Taman Tun Dr Ismail, in Muar between 6.20pm and 7.20pm on January 3.

The accused was charged under Section 332 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine or both, if convicted.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant received a call from the Muar Police Operations Room to the location to help arrest the accused.

At that time, the accused threatened to injure anyone who approached and tried to arrest him.

When the victim and other members arrived, they found the accused inside the house holding a pair of scissors.

The police had to request assistance from the Fire Department to spray water at the accused, who then fled through the back door of his house.

The victim managed to apprehend the accused, leading to a struggle.

The accused stabbed the victim’s left arm with scissors, causing severe injuries and cuts on the left wrist.