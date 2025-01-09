KOTA BHARU, Jan 9 — A senior citizen died after the car he was driving was involved in an accident with three other vehicles at KM51 Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai, Machang, yesterday.

Machang Fire and Rescue Station chief Ahmad Alfarra Mohamad Zin said the 63-year-old victim was trapped in his car and pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel.

He said the accident occurred around 8 am, and the fire department received an emergency call at 8.38 am.

“A team of six firefighters was dispatched to the location and found that four vehicles were involved in the accident, including the Proton Wira driven by the victim.

“The other three individuals, driving a Perodua MyVi, Honda Civic and Toyota Innova, were unharmed but were referred to Machang Hospital for trauma treatment,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Machang Police Chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said preliminary investigations revealed that the crash occurred after the victim’s vehicle lost control before veering into the opposite lane.

He said the victim’s vehicle collided with three cars travelling from Kuala Krai to Kota Bharu.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene after being trapped in the vehicle and was taken to Machang Hospital for a post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Shafiki urged members of the public who witnessed the incident or have any information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation. They can contact Traffic Investigation Officer Insp Fatin Nurhanie Ibrahim at 011-19454020 or the Machang Police Headquarters Operations Room at 09-9751222. — Bernama